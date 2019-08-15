South Africa: Dagga Discovered Hidden in Tyres

press release

Alertness by Nakop Border Police led to the discovery of dagga which was hidden in two tyres yesterday, 14 August 2019. Fifty-one (51) packets of dagga wrapped in brown tape were discovered. Three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before the local Magistrates court soon

The Provincial Head of Operational Response Services, Brigadier Monica Sebili applauded the vigilance and alertness of the members.