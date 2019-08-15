Tanzania: Death Toll in Tanzania Fuel Tanker Tragedy Climbs to 89

Dar es Salaam — The number of people who died following Saturday's fuel tanker tragedy in Morogoro Region has climbed to 89.

A report from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) said on Thursday August 15 that 7 of the 32 patients who were admitted at the facility due to burn injuries have died, making the total of those who died reach 89.

MNH's Senior Public Relations Officer and Customer Relations Manager Mr Aminiel Aligaesha said 16 of those who were seriously injured are in the Intensive Care unit (ICU) while 9 others continue to receive treatment in the burn unit.

"Doctors and nurses are making every effort to ensure the victims are treated and their lives are saved," he said.

The fuel tanker accident occurred on the outskirts of Morogoro after a crowd had gathered around the tanker, which had overturned trying to avoid a motorbike.

Many of those killed and injured had been siphoning petrol from the vehicle when it burst into flames, according to police and witnesses.

