Mozambique: Despite Sulphur Spill, Mavuzi River Water Safe to Drink

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 15 Aug (AIM) - Laboratory analysis has shown that the water in the Mavuzi river, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, is safe to drink, despite the Tuesday night accident in which a truck carrying sulphur plunged into the river.

The Zambezi Regional Water Board (ARA-Zambeze) ordered the laboratory tests on samples of the water. On Thursday, its director, Custodio Vicente, told reporters "there is no risk to life".

Nonetheless, he added that consumers should take the normal precautions when consuming water from unprotected sources such as rivers. That is, they should boil the water before drinking it, or treat it with chlorine, or with the commercial water purifier sold under the name "certeza".

The truck was taking its cargo of sulphur from the Mozambican port of Beira to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and was heading towards the Zambian border when the crash occurred. The circumstances of the accident are not clear, but the truck careened off a bridge over the Mavuzi, and came to rest in the river. All three occupants of the truck died in the crash.

The authorities are continuing to remove the sulphur from beneath the bridge, and they hope to complete this clean-up operation later on Thursday.