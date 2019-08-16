Nigeria: Fiba Women's Afrobasket - Nigeria's D'Tigress Qualify for Semi-Final

The Nigeria national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, have qualified for the semi-final stage of the 2019 FIBA Women's AfroBasket ongoing in Senegal after beating DR Congo 79-41 on Thursday.
D'Tigress who had blown Tunisia and Cameroon in their earlier group games, started the first quarter on a slow note with DR congo getting the first basket of the quarter, commanding the tempo of the game.
Otis Hughley got the team together, stepped up the game and took the lead of the first two quarters.
The first quarter being the biggest scoring run of 14 points (22) - (06), the first and second quarter ended (22) - (09) and (38) - (23), respectively.
Half time had D'Tigress come in stronger with top performance from Ezinne Kalu leading the pack, commanding the floor and ending up with 18% efficiency, 17points, 5steals and 2 Assists.
Teammates Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu also put up 14points and 11points respectively.
33 points difference was enough to secure a semi-final spot with the third and fourth quarter ending (61) - (32) and (79) - (46) respectively.
D'Tigress who are the defending champions of this competition will face either Mali or Ivory in the semi-finals.
