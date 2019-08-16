Nigeria: NURTW Introduces Digitalised Passengers Manifest

As computer and information technology continues to drive business and transport systems all over the world, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has introduced a digitalised passengers manifest Scheme (PAMS)

It launched the scheme last month in Lagos under a partnership with Blockchain Technology, the platform which the scheme will run on, and Universal Insurance Plc, the official insurer of all the passengers and drivers under the scheme.

The president of the NURTW, Najeem Yasin, said the union cannot afford to continue using the analogue system of operations in a fast-moving digitalised world.

He announced that from August, all passenger vehicles under NURTW would commence the use of its unified and secured manifest nationwide.

This, he said, is to ensure that drivers and passengers' information are digitally captured and uploaded on a new system.

He also said the new scheme is part of the efforts to ensure full compliance of its members with the road traffic regulations.

"As you would recall, our desire to ensure a uniform manifest scheme for our members and passengers, especially inter-state operators started 10 years ago and we have been working tirelessly with our project consultants and partners to ensure we migrate our current passenger manifest to a more robust, innovative and efficient system.

"As the biggest transport Union in Nigeria and Africa, we pride ourselves as a union that cares not only for its members but passengers also," Mr Yasin said

The CEO of BlackBlock Limited, Ukeme Okuku, who was also present at the scheme's official flag-off ceremony in Lagos, said his company In conjunction with Wifisoft Technologies was providing 200 customised mobile devices to the NURTW to deploy in its motor parks as part of the digitalisation process of its new manifest scheme.

He said the adoption of Blockchain technology for the scheme was to take it to a greater heights as it will provide a robust, secure and scalable platform that ensures seamless information flow, among the stakeholders.

He said this would allow all partners and service providers to access, monitor, track and analyze the operations of the scheme in real-time

"This will help in timely identification and treatment of victims, easy and accurate verification of claimants and beneficiaries, elimination of fraud as well as prompt settlement of claims," he said.

The CEO of Universal Insurance Plc, the official insurance company of PAMS, said the company would do everything within its powers to support the scheme as well as ensure prompt settlement of claims.

He said the partnership with the NURTW will go a long way in improving insurance awareness and penetration in the country as well as boost public confidence in the industry through prompt settlement of claims

He advised the traveling public to take a cue from the NURTW and consider taking up personal insurance policies for themselves and their family members to boost the level of compensation they can get when a claim taking occurs.

The CEO of Silvernest Healthcare, Chris Nkwoji, advised drivers and passengers to report accident cases promptly.

The healthcare partner of the scheme said PAMS has put together a network of hospitals across the country to ensure accident victims get prompt medical attention.

He also emphasised the importance of providing accurate information on the manifest

In his brief remarks, a consultant to the scheme and Director, Data-Plus, Idongesit Mbat, said "PAMS is a unique fusion of unionism, safety, healthcare, insurance and technology to save lives. It is a great and innovative scheme that will ensure improvement of passengers travel experience".

The Scheme

The PAMS initiative is designed to ensure that passengers travelling by road in Nigeria have their names authenticated in the union's digital manifest and are covered with a genuine insurance policy which the company provides

With the new digitally innovated PAM scheme, passengers or their relatives stand to benefit from the insurance in case of an accident, permanent damage or death

In the case of accidents, passengers will in no time be treated by the nearest hospitals with the expenses paid by the insurance company.

In the case of permanent damage to the body, the passenger will be compensated and the passenger's relatives will be contacted and compensated in case of death.

Also, it is now mandatory for all passengers to fill in their correct details if they wish to follow a particular bus.