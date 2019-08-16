Nigeria: Insecurity - Ondo Govt Bans Commercial Motorcycles On Ore Expressway

15 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

Commercial motorcycle business popularly called okada, has been banned in Ore by the Ondo State Government, particularly along the Benin-Ore-Ijebu Ode expressway.

The measure, according to the state government, is to curtail the activities of criminal elements using motorcycle to perpetrate attacks.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, on Thursday, said the government had observed with serious concern, the activities of some "unscrupulous elements" under the guise of engaging in motorcycle business, to perpetrate crime on the Ofosu-Ajebamidele route along the Ore Expressway.

"Disturbed by the activities of these criminal elements which include armed robbery, kidnapping, their mode of operations as well as the heightening cases of loss of lives, the Ondo State Government has placed a total ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) along the entire stretch of the route in question," the statement read.

"This action is with immediate effect and shall suffice until further notice."

The statement said all activities of commercial motorcyclists would henceforth be restricted to internal confines of Ore town and other communities in the area.

"Security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, are consequently directed to apprehend forthwith, anyone who flouts this restriction order," the commissioner said.

"Government appeals to the general public to co-operate with security agencies in the enforcement of this action in order to stem the growing rate of criminal activities along the area."

Even though an intermix of military and police checkpoints punctuate the entire stretch of the Benin-Ore-Ijebu-Ode expressway, daylight armed robbery and kidnapping have remained unabated.

Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed along the expressway in July.

Her death had sparked a flurry of reactions, leading to the recent measures being adopted, not only in Ondo State, but by governments of the southwest.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

