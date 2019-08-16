Zambia: Khaya Moyo Meets Lungu

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's Special Envoy, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo continued with his regional tour yesterday, which took him to Lusaka, Zambia where he met President Edgar Lungu.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo's visit was designed to deepen the existing relations between the neighbouring countries.

He also delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa to his Zambian counterpart, President Lungu.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said; "Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, in his capacity as His Excellency President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa's Special Envoy, delivered a message to His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia in Lusaka on 15 August, 2019.

"The visit was aimed at strengthening the excellent relations that exist between the two countries. H.E. President Lungu conveyed his best regards to H.E. President E.D. Mnangagwa."

On Wednesday, Ambassador Khaya Moyo was in Maputo, Mozambique, where he met President Filipe Nyusi and delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa.

Further, the two discussed matters of "mutual interest".

Ambassador Khaya Moyo has also met with His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the regional tour.

In all the instances, Ambassador Khaya Moyo delivered special messages from President Mnangagwa and held discussions of mutual interest.

The visits are part of Ambassador Khaya Moyo's regional tour on behalf of President Mnangagwa ahead of the SADC Summit slated for Tanzania this weekend.

President Mnangagwa, will on behalf of Zimbabwe, take over the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.