Zimbabwe: Swedish Envoy Bids Farewell

Outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Sofia Calltorp has described as positive, ongoing political and economic reforms that the Government has embarked on.

Ms Calltorp said this after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices to bid him farewell.

"We discussed the ongoing political and economic reforms. The President updated me in terms of electoral reforms and that was very positive, that the Government is now working on them," she said.

"It's a difficult time that Zimbabwe is going through with the dire economic situation, but I do hope that the Government will speed up the reform process and that Zimbabwe will realise its full potential."

Government has embarked on a raft of reforms to entrench democratic practices and personal freedoms and improve the economic environment in the country to attract investors.

The reforms are part of Vision 2030 of achieving a middle-income economy.

Ms Calltorp also expressed her gratitude to Zimbabweans for the hospitality she received during her tour of duty.

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity to bid farewell to the President and the people of Zimbabwe for the warmth and friendship we have had over these three years and it has been an historic time.

"As Sweden, being a historic friend of Zimbabwe, we have engaged and continue to engage during those times and we have increased our support to Zimbabwe.

"We now invest US$40 million a year in democracy and human rights, health and resilience and of course we provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by Cyclone Idai and the drought. As an overarching theme here for our engagement is gender equality we do think that for Zimbabwe to develop and prosper a policy of gender equality is absolutely necessary," Ms Calltorp said.

She said relations between the two countries remained cordial as seen by the Swedish parliamentarians visiting Zimbabwe to share their experiences and meeting their counterparts.