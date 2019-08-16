Kenya: Sonko Responds to Man Who Publicly Applied for Deputy Governor Job

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday responded to a man who forked out thousands to apply for the deputy governor job through an advert in a local daily.

Governor Sonko told Philip Sogoti Chepsat he will only fill the vacancy once legislation pending in Parliament on nomination and appointment of Deputy Governor is assented into law.

"My office received your earlier communications and we were in the process of writing you a formal regret because like I promised, I shall only be ready to fill the Deputy Governor position once the legislation pending in Parliament on nomination and appointment of Deputy Governor is assented into law," he explained.

Mr Sonko added that he intends to keep his promise to appoint a woman as his deputy.

ONE THIRD GENDER RULE

"Too bad you are not a woman because I intend to keep that promise to my women supporters at all costs because I believe in not only upholding the one third gender rule but exceeding it. This is why half of Nairobi County executive members are women," said Sonko.

He also regretted that the applicant had not indicated his background or work experience.

"My appeal to you is not to give up on your dream to serve in the leadership of Nairobi County but to keep checking up and applying as vacancies come up," he explained.

Sonko advised him to be ready to apply when the County Public Service Board advertises for positions.

In his application for the vacant position, Mr Chepsat had said that he is a university graduate with years of experience in public service.

"I am driven by a strong conviction that I could make significance contribution to your efforts to improve Nairobi City."