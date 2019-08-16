Kenya: Sonko Responds to Man Who Publicly Applied for Deputy Governor Job

Photo: Nairobi News
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
15 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday responded to a man who forked out thousands to apply for the deputy governor job through an advert in a local daily.

Governor Sonko told Philip Sogoti Chepsat he will only fill the vacancy once legislation pending in Parliament on nomination and appointment of Deputy Governor is assented into law.

"My office received your earlier communications and we were in the process of writing you a formal regret because like I promised, I shall only be ready to fill the Deputy Governor position once the legislation pending in Parliament on nomination and appointment of Deputy Governor is assented into law," he explained.

Mr Sonko added that he intends to keep his promise to appoint a woman as his deputy.

ONE THIRD GENDER RULE

"Too bad you are not a woman because I intend to keep that promise to my women supporters at all costs because I believe in not only upholding the one third gender rule but exceeding it. This is why half of Nairobi County executive members are women," said Sonko.

He also regretted that the applicant had not indicated his background or work experience.

"My appeal to you is not to give up on your dream to serve in the leadership of Nairobi County but to keep checking up and applying as vacancies come up," he explained.

Sonko advised him to be ready to apply when the County Public Service Board advertises for positions.

In his application for the vacant position, Mr Chepsat had said that he is a university graduate with years of experience in public service.

"I am driven by a strong conviction that I could make significance contribution to your efforts to improve Nairobi City."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.