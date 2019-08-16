Nigerian Govt Changes Twitter Handle to @nigeriagov

The Nigerian Government has changed its twitter handle from @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov.
Announcing the change on Thursday, the Nigerian Govt. said the new handle "more accurately reflects the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria."
It thanked its followers for following the handle.
According to the announcement, "Twitter Handle Change | From @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov, to more accurately reflect the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria. Thank you for following."
The twitter handle which became live in April 2015, has 703.4K followers.
So far, it has tweeted over 34.5K Tweets.
