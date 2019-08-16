Namibia: Met Drills Borehole for Stranded Hippos

THE Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) has drilled a borehole to pump water into the drying ponds to save the 63 hippos stranded in the Chobe River.

Spokesperson of MET Romeo Muyunda, told The Namibian today that the ministry drilled a borehole early this week and so far the conditions of the hippos are improving.

"The water is filling up the ponds so, the hippos are safe for now. We will be monitoring the hippos constantly to see how they are doing," he said.

Muyunda further said the ministry will inspect the area with a helicopter towards the end of August to verify that there are no other hippos stuck in other parts of Zambezi and Kavango East regions.

MET minister Pohamba Shifeta had said, in the New Era newspaper of today, that the borehole was drilled on Tuesday and pumps 12 000 litres per hour.

He further noted that the one borehole which was drilled is sufficient as it is pumping enough water.

Two weeks back MET revealed that 63 hippos are stranded in shallow water of the Chobe River, which is drying out due to the ongoing drought.