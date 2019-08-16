Namibia: Man Nabbed for Possession of Elephant Tusk, Rhino Horn

15 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 31-YEAR-OLD Zambian man was arrested yesterday arrested at Mukuyu village after he was found in possession of one elephant tusk and a rhino horn.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the arrest to The Namibian this morning, saying the suspect was nabbed around 18h00 yesterday after the police received a tip off on the matter.

He is faces a charge of possession of controlled wild life products without a permit.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.