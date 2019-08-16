Africa: Catastrophe Capitalism Jumps On the Electric Car Bandwagon, While South Africa Sticks in the Slow Lane

opinion

As the world rushes into the future of electric cars, spurred on by catastrophe capitalists seeing this as The Next Big Thing, South Africa remains stubbornly wedded to fossil fuels - and it isn't hard to see why.

Electric cars are the future - if there is to be a future for humankind. Although climate change reports are fast becoming the new norm, most of us were nonetheless unprepared for the very recent reports about the Arctic being on fire, literally. Headlines like: Wildfires Ravaging The Arctic Right Now Are So Intense, You Can See Them From Space tell the story. Similarly, who would have imagined that the record-breaking heatwave in Britain would have caused chaos to... the railway system? Extremely high temperatures buckled rails and sagged overhead lines, compelling the cancellation of services and severe speed restrictions on those services that did manage to run.

The inescapable reality to which these events attest brings us face-to-face with an apparent paradox: Reflecting the regularity of extreme weather events and the increasing sophistication of climate science that allows for the scientists to reach conclusions with an unusually high 99% certainty, the leaders of the world, with the exception of aberrations such...