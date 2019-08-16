South Africa: Seven Years Since Marikana Massacre and Still No Justice Says Rights Institute

Friday marks seven years since 34 mineworkers were shot dead in a burst of police gunfire during a protest at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations, but families have yet to see justice.
Ten people, including security guards and police officers, were killed in the run-up to the mass shootings at two sites around a koppie where workers had gathered during their strike, demanding a minimum salary of R12 500 a month.
"Only eight police officers, including Major General William Mpembe, in his capacity as former North West deputy police commissioner, have been charged for crimes related to the massacre," said the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI).
"The eight have been charged for the deaths of three striking mineworkers and two police officers who were killed on 13 August 2012 and for failing to disclose a death in police custody and for lying to the Farlam Commission.
"Despite having dockets since 2017, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to prosecute anyone for the deaths on 16 August 2012."
The "Marikana Massacre", the shootings of August 16, 2012, also came during a breakaway from the National Mineworkers Union and the rise of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
The union wants the day to be declared a public holiday in honour of workers, instead of the international workers day of May 1 that the country marks.
Lonmin PLC has since been acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater, with the acquisition completed on June 10.
At last year's commemoration of the massacre, Lonmin said a trust, called the 1608 Memorial Education Trust, had been set up to ensure that the families of the employees who died in 2012 receive an education up to and including university level.
At the time it said the Trust had disbursed R8.9m in tuition, boarding fees, transport, uniforms and educational projects.
AMCU has tried to prevent the Lonmin acquisition from going ahead but did not succeed. Wage negotiations are currently also under way again.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was a Lonmin shareholder at the time, has continually been reminded that he was part of email correspondence calling for "concomitant action" to be taken after the death of the 10 people. He is a former NUM official.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.