Zimbabwe: Food Insecurity in Zimbabwe

16 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wandile Sihlobo

When inconsistent policy, inefficient government-controlled markets and poor infrastructure are combined with extreme weather events, the result is almost always misery in the form of food shortages, as is the case in Zimbabwe at present.

Droughts and floods always have a devastating impact on agriculture. But the second-round effects on livelihoods are manageable in countries that are economically stable, depending on the magnitude of the impact.

For countries with economic instability and low capability of mitigation, there is usually a disaster months after the extreme weather events. This is what is happening in Zimbabwe at the moment. For context, Zimbabwe's maize prospects - their staple crop - are not in good shape because of a drought which delayed planting at the start of the 2018/19 production season. When it finally rained, it rained excessively, as witnessed during Cyclone Idai at the start of the year.

The maize harvest is currently estimated at 800,000 tonnes, down by 53% from the previous year, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture. The hardships emanating from this poor harvest, exacerbated by unstable economic conditions, are being felt across the country.

The World Food Programme estimates that more than a third of Zimbabwe's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.