South African Players On International Draughts Stage

16 August 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Landikhaya Makeleni of KwaNobuhle hopes to challenge world champion Lubabalo Kondlo of New Brighton

Eastern Cape draughts player Landikhaya Makeleni has been invited to play draughts (checkers) for four days in the United States, from 4 to 7 October for the Go-As-You-Please (GAYP) World Qualifying Tournament.

Participants include players from Italy, Burundi, Croatia, US, Kenya, and Congo. Each country sends two players. Makeleni will travel with another South African player from East London.

Makeleni is unemployed and lives in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

He needs R25,000 sponsorship. "At the moment, I am trying to approach any organisation that might offer help," he said. "I have never flown out of South Africa before."

The winner of the qualifying tournament earns the right to challenge World Champion Lubabalo Kondlo (of New Brighton, Port Elizabeth) in a match for the GAYP title in 2020.

"I will be delighted [if I win] because the world title will still remain in South Africa. I want South Africa to become a draughts powerhouse," he said.

He used to watch his father, Mbuyiseli, and others play draughts under a tree in their yard.

"My father and other elderly draughts players were regarded as legends," he said.

"I started playing a defensive game, called single corner. The elders developed me and assisted me on how to go about it, until I was promoted to play from B to A division," he said.

Makeleni is a member of the Hotspurs Draughts Club, which is affiliated to the Nelson Mandela Bay Draughts Association.

He said draughts is beginning to be taken seriously as a sport.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.