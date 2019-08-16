Botswana: Ngwako Joins Africa's Finest Referees

Molepolole — Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA)'s award winning official, Etsogile Ngwako will join the bench of top notch referees to officiate at the African Games billed for Morocco, Rabat from August 19-31.

BoBA public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile revealed in an interview recently, that the invitation was extended by the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC).

He said Botswana's only three-stars referee and judge would depart tomorrow and would back home on August 31.

According to the games schedule, boxing programme is expected to start from August 22-29.

"The association is proud to have him fly the Botswana flag high at this prestigious event," stated Tlouetsile.

The association's vice president Gilbert Khunwane, who shared the same sentiments, said they were delighted to have a local referee being part of the judges' bench given the magnitude of the games.

As an association, he said being recognised by international sport bodies was an indication of growth. Khunwane is adamant that upcoming referees and judges would take this as motivation and to do more.

For his part, Ngwako said he was delighted to have been chosen to participate at the much anticipated games. He further confirmed that he was the only referee from Zone 4 to have been chosen to represent the Southern African block.

Ngwako acquired the 3-star status in 2012 after completing a training course at Baku city, Azerbaijan.

The world ranking position qualifies one to officiate at continental, international and Olympic Games provided the required standard is met.

Though participating at that level does not come with monetary benefits as one would expect, Ngwako however is content with the recognition the position carries, noting that such invitations do not easily come by.

The last time he umpired at a bigger event was in 2012 at Congo Brazzaville. He is determined to match his counterparts at the event and improve in areas where he is lacking.

Further, he is hopeful that after his performance, he will get another invitation to participate at the upcoming World Championships thereafter.

Formerly known as All Africa Games, the African Games is an important multi-coded event in the calendar of sports.

The continental games are held every four years, one year before the Olympic Games and athletes use it as a yard stick in preparation for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Source : BOPA