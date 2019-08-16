South Africa: Western Cape ANC Interim Provincial Committee a Mixed Bag

On Thursday 15 August 2019, Lerumo Kalako was announced as new convenor of the interim provincial committee of the African National Congress in the Western Cape. Top of his agenda: increase more branches for the ANC in the province, as the party is in opposition in the DA crown jewel: The Western Cape.
A short wait -- by ANC standards -- led to the announcement the Western Cape has been waiting for in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's scheduled lunchtime media briefing to announce the interim committee of the ANC in the province was delayed by three hours when his meeting with the new committee ran longer than expected.
Then the cat was out of the bag: Lerumo Kalako, a former National Assembly MP, is the convenor of the interim provincial committee. The Western Cape provincial executive committee was disbanded on the weekend of the 26-29 July by the National Executive Committee of the ANC, the party's highest decision-making body.
Previously, Kalako had been a member of Parliament's portfolio committee on communications in the National Assembly during the fifth Parliament. He is presently a member of the ANC'S Dullah Omar (metro) region.
Kalako and 29 other...
