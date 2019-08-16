Kenya, Somalia Trade Threats in Indian Ocean Dispute

16 August 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohammed Yusuf

Analysts warn that tension could rise as a U.N. hearing nears on a Kenyan-Somali territorial argument.

Kenya's parliament recently called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to send troops to the Indian Ocean to protect the country's territory from what it calls Somalia's aggression.

"In the event that diplomacy is going to fail and any other process fails, then our constitution permits the use of Kenya defense forces to protect our boundary, and the authority to use Kenya defense forces is vested in the parliament,” said lawmaker John Mbadi. “The president can declare war or use our forces to protect our boundary, but the deployment of those troops must be sanctioned by the parliament. We told the president ... that parliament would support any means to protect our territory."

Court of Justice hearing

The threat by Kenya comes less than a month before the U.N.'s International Court of Justice holds a hearing on the dispute.

Somali lawmaker Mohamed Omar Talha told VOA that his country would counter Kenya by sending troops of its own to the 100,000-square-kilometer (38,600-square-mile) area.

"If they send their troops to Somalia, we, the parliament of Somalia, will also bring a motion that will counter such a threat and give permission to our soldiers to defend our people and territory,” Talhar said.

The neighbors' maritime dispute began in 2014 when Somalia filed a complaint against Kenya in the International Court of Justice saying it had exhausted all other avenues of finding a resolution.

Kenya wants negotiations with Somalia, while Somalia insists the court process must stop before negotiations take place.

Security expert Mwachofi Singo said a conflict between the countries would benefit the al-Shabab terrorist group.

'Fan the fires'

"Catastrophic. Nobody wants to worsen an already bad situation, because the security situation in the Horn [of Africa] is already not good,” Singo said. “You have al-Shabab roaming around everywhere. Kenya is part of the AMISOM [African Union Mission in Somalia] force that is fighting al-Shabab inside Somalia. Now, if you open another front … this can only fan the fires.  I think al-Shabab will celebrate, because chaos thrives in chaos.”

Mumo Nzau, who teaches diplomacy and international studies at the University of Nairobi, said the military threats were political statements.

"Those are kind of political statements by politicians, and they are normal,” Nzau said. “But that cannot be the official position of the country. It's just positions that politicians take once in a while, but … there are no troops at the disputed area for any reason. This is a matter that the United Nations Security Council and the African Union are observing very closely, and they are working very closely with the two countries."

The hearing on the Indian Ocean dispute will begin Sept. 9 at International Court of Justice headquarters in The Hague.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
International Organisations
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.