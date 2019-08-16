Southern Africa: President of Seychelles to Attend Southern Africa Heads of State Meeting in Tanzania

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, will attend the 39th summit of Heads of State of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from August 17 to 18.

Faure will leave Seychelles on Friday for the summit which is taking place under the theme 'A Conducive Business Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development.'

The main objectives of SADC are to achieve economic development, peace and security, and growth, alleviate poverty, enhance the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa, and support the socially disadvantaged through regional integration.

Tanzania which is hosting the summit assumed chairmanship of the SADC Council of Ministers on Tuesday taking over from Namibia.

The Council of Ministers meeting which preceded the summit of Heads of State focussed on key issues in the region, such as the state of SADC's finances, as well as reports from the various committees.

The head of state of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, will return on August 19.