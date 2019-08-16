Uganda: KCCA, Onduparaka Eye Super 8 Cup Final Berth

KCCA coach Mutebi hinted at giving debuts to John Revita and Simon Sserunkuma while he ruled out the trio of Juma, Ali and Achai.

Onduparaka have never experienced any kind of joy playing against KCCA at Lugogo. The Arua-based side have lost 7-0, 4-1, 2-0 and 1-0 on the four appearances they have visited the StarTimes Stadium.

And while that statistic should give reasonable belief to any other side going into another encounter between the two teams, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi was more focused on his side's ability ahead of the Pilsner Super 8 clash.

"We are confident that we are going to win tomorrow. We are confident but not undermining the enemy. We just have the confidence and that is something that is often lacking in our Ugandan players," Mutebi said in the pre-match press conference held yesterday.

Despite injuries suffered in their previous game, a 3-2 defeat to African Stars in the Caf Champions League, Mutebi has a deeply assembled squad.

He hinted at giving debuts to John Revita and Simon Sserunkuma while he ruled out the trio of Saddam Juma, Gift Ali and Herbert Achai.

Onduparaka on the other hand will have coach Livingstone Mbabazi take charge of his first game since returning from Mbarara and painted a cautious picture ahead of the tie.

Well-prepared

"We play a team that plays well with a known kind of approach. It's better to play a team whose strength and approach you know," assistant coach Sadiq Ssempiji said.

"Our preparations have been about trying to avoid the past mistakes we've played here. But football changes," he added. Onduparaka progressed after a penalty shootout win over Tooro while KCCA defeated Proline in the previous round.

The winner of the tie will play Vipers in the final of the pre-season tournament while the loser will play Mbarara to decide the third and fourth placed team.

PILSNER SUPER 8 TOURNEY

Today - Semifinals

KCCA vs. Onduparaka, 4pm

*StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo