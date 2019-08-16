Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Wary of Hwange

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya wants his men to stay focused if they are to stand a chance of picking maximum points against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.

The former Ngezi Platinum gaffer has revived the Glamour Boys who are now grinding points.

The former champions haven't lost a game since a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Highlanders on June 16.

"Hwange are our bogey side and, besides, they play very well at the Colliery," said Ndiraya. "We are preparing well for them. I have been telling my guys that look, Hwange are a very strong team and they have been performing well of late. What we need to do is to remain focused and try to get a result.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Black Rhinos v Chapungu (NSS)

Harare City v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve)

TelOne v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot)

Sunday

Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)

CAPS United v Highlanders (NSS)

Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery)

Mushowani v Ngezi (Trojan)

Triangle v FC Platinum (Gibbo)