Zimbabwe: Govt Okays Recruitment of Field Officers

Government has approved the recruitment of field officers responsible for administering the welfare of war veterans and liberation war victims as the State continues to find ways of improving the welfare of those who played a key role in the country's independence.

Each province is expected to recruit one provincial welfare officer, while each district across the nation will have one welfare officer.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Masvingo provincial chair Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka on Wednesday confirmed the approval of recruitment by the department of public service, adding that this development was announced by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri recently.

He said the war veterans' board was conducting marathon meetings across the country to ensure implementation of the recruitment exercise by next month.

"Following the recent ministerial approval for recruitment of the welfare field officers, the war veterans' board is conducting regular meetings with a view to recruit District Field Officers (DFOs) and Provincial Field Officers (DFOs) next month," said Cde Chinooneka.