Zimbabwe: Govt Okays Recruitment of Field Officers

Government has approved the recruitment of field officers responsible for administering the welfare of war veterans and liberation war victims as the State continues to find ways of improving the welfare of those who played a key role in the country's independence.
Each province is expected to recruit one provincial welfare officer, while each district across the nation will have one welfare officer.
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Masvingo provincial chair Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka on Wednesday confirmed the approval of recruitment by the department of public service, adding that this development was announced by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri recently.
He said the war veterans' board was conducting marathon meetings across the country to ensure implementation of the recruitment exercise by next month.
"Following the recent ministerial approval for recruitment of the welfare field officers, the war veterans' board is conducting regular meetings with a view to recruit District Field Officers (DFOs) and Provincial Field Officers (DFOs) next month," said Cde Chinooneka.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.