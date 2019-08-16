Kenya: CS Magoha Says Assessment of Third Graders to Proceed as Planned

16 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Juliet Omelo

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has assured of smooth transition of pupils in Grade III to Grade IV next year with Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha saying there will be "no turning back" on the ongoing rollout of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking ahead of the National Conference on Education Reforms set for Friday, Prof Magoha stated that all students in Grade III will proceed to fourth grade come January next year.

Learners in Grade III will be assessed in September in an exercise the education ministry has said will monitor learner achievement through national assessments.

"After tomorrow we should well be able to tell the nation that come 1st of January next year, our children will go to fourth grade having been assessed, all of them are going to fourth grade. There will be no examination and once we reach fourth grade there will be no turning back," he said on Thursday during an inspection tour of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) which is set to host the National Conference on Education Reforms.

Prof Magoha further reiterated that the CBC system will be focusing on application of the abilities learnt by students and not entirely on academic capabilities.

The Education CS also downplayed complaints by a section of Early Childhood Education teachers that they have not be trained will on CBC.

Prof Magoha expressed his confidence in the CBC system saying that he is optimistic of its efficiency based on his visits to various schools in the country.

"From my personal perspective having gone to the ground, I have not noticed any deficiency and that is why I am absolutely optimistic," stated the Education CS.

CS Magoha said a large number of counties have trained teachers on Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Majority of counties have also ensured that learning materials are made available to the children, he added.

He noted that the government will solve the infrastructure deficiency in counties in a planned and sustainable manner.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

