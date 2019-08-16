Kenya: Kivutha in Surprise Warning on Ruto's Chances in 2022

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has warned leaders dismissing Deputy President William Ruto's chances in the 2022 election.

The Governor spoke in Turkana during the fifth Annual Tobong'ulore Festival, which was attended by many leaders including the DP.

"Those who take you for granted and think that you do not matter are very wrong. Yes, they are very wrong and I can say that boldly because I am a constitutional political analyst and a politician for that matter. I know your capability," he remarked.

The Makueni governor also used the opportunity to declare his interest for the highest seat in the land.

"Walisahau kuweka picha yangu huko kwa presidential aspirants kwa sababu hata mimi nilisema mwezi huu kuwa hata mimi nitakuwa katika kinyang'anyiro... I will be on the ballot," Kibwana said amid laughter.

According to the governor, he made the decision after he was approached by people and asked to join the race.

Kibwana had earlier mentioned that he would retire from politics after he term ends to spend to with family and his grandchildren