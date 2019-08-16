Kenya: Kivutha in Surprise Warning on Ruto's Chances in 2022

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has warned leaders dismissing Deputy President William Ruto's chances in the 2022 election.
The Governor spoke in Turkana during the fifth Annual Tobong'ulore Festival, which was attended by many leaders including the DP.
"Those who take you for granted and think that you do not matter are very wrong. Yes, they are very wrong and I can say that boldly because I am a constitutional political analyst and a politician for that matter. I know your capability," he remarked.
The Makueni governor also used the opportunity to declare his interest for the highest seat in the land.
"Walisahau kuweka picha yangu huko kwa presidential aspirants kwa sababu hata mimi nilisema mwezi huu kuwa hata mimi nitakuwa katika kinyang'anyiro... I will be on the ballot," Kibwana said amid laughter.
According to the governor, he made the decision after he was approached by people and asked to join the race.
Kibwana had earlier mentioned that he would retire from politics after he term ends to spend to with family and his grandchildren
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.