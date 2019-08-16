Kenya: What Judges Discovered After Visiting KICC in New Banknotes Case

16 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

High Court judges on Thursday visited the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) to establish whether Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's statue is part of the iconic building.

Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Anthony Mrima and Arsenath Ongeri toured the site to try and determine whether it was wrong for the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to include the statue on the new banknotes.

This follows a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah who is challenging the inclusion of Mzee Kenyatta's statue on the new notes.

Omtatah cites Article 231 (4) of the Constitution, which decrees that Kenyan currency banknotes shall not bear the portrait of any individual.

ANY INDIVIDUAL

The article says: "Notes and coins issued by the Central Bank of Kenya may bear images that depict or symbolise Kenya or an aspect of Kenya but shall not bear the portrait of any individual."

A measurement was taken and it was established that the distance between the tower and Jomo Kenyatta statue is approximately 80 metres.

The three-judge bench also learnt that the building and the statue were unveiled at a different day.

The building was opened by late President Jomo Kenyatta on September 10, 1973; the statue was unveiled by then Vice-president Daniel arap Moi the next day.

CBK and the Attorney General on their part argue that the statue is part of KICC and there was nothing wrong with putting KICC's image in the new banknotes.

"The two features can't be separated. They are one and the same. It is a statue and not a portrait and they stand on the same land number." says CBK

The judges will give their decision on September 27.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.