Kenya: CBK Warns Against Unlicensed Forex Dealers

16 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned Kenyans against dealing with unlicensed and unregulated online forex dealers.

In a statement, CBK said it had noticed the existence of fraudsters in the sector where Kenyans risk being conned.

"The attention of CBK has been drawn to the unlicensed and unregulated online forex dealers and platforms that put Kenyans at risk of losing their money," said CBK.

The bank further advised Citizens to check the licensing status of forex dealers from the CBK websites to confirm authenticity.

According to CBK, some of the characteristics of these dealers and platforms include, purporting to offer the best forex deals in the market, lack requisite licenses issued by CBK or CMA (Capital Markets Authority), inadequate anti-money laundering and consumer protection safeguards.

"The platforms are downloadable on Google Play and Apple App store, and aggressively market themselves through social media and mass emails," CBK further stated.

The bank official has encouraged any victims to report through the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit.

In October 2018, the Capital Markets Authority asked Kenyans to watch out for the same.

CMA Chief Executive Paul Muthaura said he observed several individuals and entities carrying on or purporting to carry on the business of an online foreign exchange broker or a money manager without the relevant license by the Authority.

"The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has issued only one license to EGM Securities Limited) to operate as a Non - Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker," Muthaura said in a statement.

CMA said it planned to take appropriate action against any persons illegally conducting online foreign exchange trade.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.