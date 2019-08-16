Sudan: Forces of Freedom and Change Completed Preparations to Sign Document - Satie

Khartoum — The leading figure at the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Satie Al-Haj, has affirmed completion of all preparations to signing the constitutional and political document on August 17 at the Friendship Hall.

He said in a statement to SUNA that a joint higher committee of the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change was formed to supervise all the preparations for the celebration, including the invitations to neighboring countries.

Satie said that the document's signing is considered the start for a great project for realizing the people's aspirations, democratic transformation and peace, establishment of the state of citizenship and guaranteeing participation of all the Sudanese people in building the state of law on new bases that ensures the rights and duties.

Satie pointed out that the priorities of the coming transitional government include the concern with peace and the voluntary return of the displaced persons and refugees to their home areas.

He announced that a dialogue is due to be held after formation of the new government with the Revolutionary Front and the armed movements.