Sudan: Preparations Finalized to Celebrate Final Signing of Documents

Khartoum — Next Saturday, August 17, will mark the start of the transitional period of the Sudanese revolution of April 11th by the final signing of political and constitutional document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and head of the information committee for the celebrations, Abdalla Jadalla, said in a statement to SUNA that all the preparations were finalized to celebrate the documents' signing.

He indicated that sisterly and friendly countries and regional and international organizations were invited to attend the signing.

Jadalla said that the final signing of the declarations affirms the ability of the Sudanese people to bring about political change, thanks to the agreement reached through marathon negotiations at which the African mediation has made appreciable efforts.

He said that the international and regional presence in the documents' signing celebration affirms the pivotal role of Sudan in its Arab and African arenas and assures success of its third revolution and its ability to achieve change by peaceful means.