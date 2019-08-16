Sudan: Preparations Finalized to Celebrate Final Signing of Documents

15 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Next Saturday, August 17, will mark the start of the transitional period of the Sudanese revolution of April 11th by the final signing of political and constitutional document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and head of the information committee for the celebrations, Abdalla Jadalla, said in a statement to SUNA that all the preparations were finalized to celebrate the documents' signing.

He indicated that sisterly and friendly countries and regional and international organizations were invited to attend the signing.

Jadalla said that the final signing of the declarations affirms the ability of the Sudanese people to bring about political change, thanks to the agreement reached through marathon negotiations at which the African mediation has made appreciable efforts.

He said that the international and regional presence in the documents' signing celebration affirms the pivotal role of Sudan in its Arab and African arenas and assures success of its third revolution and its ability to achieve change by peaceful means.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.