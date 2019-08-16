Eritrea: President Isaias Held Talks With Japanese Delegation

15 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki today, 15 August met and held talks with Japanese delegation led by H.E. Mr. Tetsuro Yano, Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President of Association of African Economy and Development (AFRECO) and H.E. Ambassador Yoshifumi Okamura, Ambassador for Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

At the meeting conducted at State House, President Isaias Afwerki underlined Japan's important role in African development & the Horn of Africa in these auspicious times. President Isaias stated that Eritrea values the role of and encourages investment by private Japanese companies that enhance bilateral programmes of partnership.

President Isaias and the Japanese delegation also discussed on potential cooperation grounds between the two countries in the sectors of education, fisheries, water and other infrastructure.

The Japanese envoy for his part reiterated Japan's readiness to promote and consolidate development cooperation with Eritrea and the region as a whole.

The two sides also exchanged views on the 2019 Tokyo International Cooperation for African Development - TICAD Summit in that will be held towards the end of this month in Yokohama, Japan.

At the meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Osman Saleh was present.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.