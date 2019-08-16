Eritrea: President Isaias Held Talks With Japanese Delegation

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki today, 15 August met and held talks with Japanese delegation led by H.E. Mr. Tetsuro Yano, Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President of Association of African Economy and Development (AFRECO) and H.E. Ambassador Yoshifumi Okamura, Ambassador for Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).
At the meeting conducted at State House, President Isaias Afwerki underlined Japan's important role in African development & the Horn of Africa in these auspicious times. President Isaias stated that Eritrea values the role of and encourages investment by private Japanese companies that enhance bilateral programmes of partnership.
President Isaias and the Japanese delegation also discussed on potential cooperation grounds between the two countries in the sectors of education, fisheries, water and other infrastructure.
The Japanese envoy for his part reiterated Japan's readiness to promote and consolidate development cooperation with Eritrea and the region as a whole.
The two sides also exchanged views on the 2019 Tokyo International Cooperation for African Development - TICAD Summit in that will be held towards the end of this month in Yokohama, Japan.
At the meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Osman Saleh was present.
Read the original article on Shabait.
