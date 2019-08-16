Malawi: Petrol-Bomb Attack Targets Human Rights Activist

press release

In response to a petrol-bomb attack on Malawian human rights defender Timothy Mtambo, which took place this morning, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, said:

"This cowardly and malicious attack on Timothy Mtambo's property is a clear act of intimidation, designed to deter him from carrying out his human rights work.

"Timothy and his family narrowly escaped harm after three petrol bombs were thrown into his compound. One hit and torched his car, while the second was thrown at the gate and the last narrowly missed his house.

"There must be no stone left unturned in pursuit of those who are behind this attack.

"The authorities must launch a prompt, impartial and effective investigation and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice in fair trials."

Timothy Mtambo

Timothy Mtambo is the Chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition, a local NGO working to defend human rights in Malawi. He is also the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, as well as the vice chairperson of Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network.

Mtambo has led post-election protests following Malawi's 21 May election. The protests called for the Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jane Ansah, to resign from her position over allegations of mismanaging the election.