Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Enskinned As 'Chief for the Poor and Vulnerable'

15 August 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Chiefs and people of the Builsa South, in the Upper East Region, have conferred the title Aniwoba Nab, meaning Chief for the Poor and Vulnerable, on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Paramount Chief of Fumbisi, Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk, the decision taken to confer the title on President Akufo-Addo is in recognition of the fact that "most of your policies are geared towards helping the poor in society, that is Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, amongst others."

The Chief made this known on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, when the President took his 2-day tour of the Upper East Region to Fumbisi.

Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk stated that "the introduction of the free SHS policy has, without doubt, relieved parents of heavy financial load that has been making parents stop the education of their children."

The Free Senior High School policy, introduced and implemented in 2017, will, from next month in September, have all students from SHS 1 to SHS 3 being its beneficiaries. In all, 1.2 million children will be enrolled in High Schools across the country under the policy, making it the largest number of students so enrolled in the nation's history.

Government's flagship programme for the revival of Ghanaian agriculture, dubbed "Planting for Food and Jobs" is ensuring that one million farmers are receiving improved seeds, the supply of subsidized fertilizers, the provision of dedicated extension services, a marketing strategy and the use of e-Agriculture.

"It is important to state that the Chiefs and people wish to declare their total support and co-operation to your government for the development of the district and nation at large. We have the confidence in you and trust that you will pay special attention to the district to enable us catch up with other districts," the Chief added.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.