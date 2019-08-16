Liberia: German Philanthropist Donates U.S.$20k Ambulance to NPHIL

A German philanthropist, Petra Windisch de Lates, has donated an ambulance to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL). The Mercedes Ambulance with 14500 km capacity is valued at US$20,000.

According to an NPHIL release, the donation is a result of discussion held between Madam Petra Windisch de Lates, who visited Liberia in March this year, and Tolbert G. Nyenswah, NPHIL director general. This latest donation, the release pointed out, is due to Mr. Nyenswah's continued lobby for assistance from international partners and organizations for the smooth operations of the institute.

During an inspection of the ambulance on the compound of NPHIL in Congo Town, the deputy director general for Technical Services, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, commended Madam de Lates for her kind gesture.

"This ambulance will help to further boost the response capacity of NPHIL," Dr. Fallah said.