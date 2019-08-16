Liberia: MRUYP-LC Speaks to 'Missing' U.S.$23K Cheque

The Mano River Youth Parliament-Liberia Chapter (MRUYP-LC) has raised alarm over their second budgetary allotment of US$23,000, which check, intended to run the institution, reportedly went missing at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The group said the case of the 'missing' check follows months of serious undue bureaucracy and complications in the application process.

The check, according to the group, was released by the ministry's Comptroller General three months ago, and forwarded to the office of the Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Samora Wolokollie, for his signature.

When contacted, Wolokollie did not confirm or deny the MRUYP-LC claims but told journalists that he was "too busy" with the budget hearing at the Legislature to respond to every allegation.

MRUYP-LC Speaker, Mohammed A. Massaley, told reporters that Mr. Wolokollie's refusal to disburse the check has impeded the organization's smooth operation.

Massaley said the reported disappearance of the check has stalled the progress of over 30 parliamentarians and 10 other staffs, who offer youth development services to over a million young people across the 15 counties.

As a result, he said that the institution is unable to implement its programs and has also been thrown out of its offices due to unpaid rental fees.

He said the government drastically cut down the MRUYP-LC's budget from US$90,000 in the previous budget year to US$28,000 for Fiscal Year 2018/2019.

"Out of the US$28,000," Massalley said "only US$5,000 we have received from government, and that was back in October 2018."

He said the government has deliberately refused to disburse the remaining US$23,000, despite all efforts the MRUYP-LC leadership has exerted to engage the ministry's officials, including Minister Samuel Tweah and his deputy Wolokollie.

Massaley said MRUYP-LC is contemplating writing the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to probe into the alleged missing cheque.