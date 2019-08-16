Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Domestic Violence Bill Into Law

President Weah has signed the Domestic Violence Act into law.

President George Weah, Liberia's self-proclaimed Feminist-in-Chief, has signed into law the Domestic Violence Act (DVA) passed recently by the Legislature, an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release, on Friday, July 19, 2019, the Senate concurred with the House of Representatives in passing the Act, which was introduced during the term of the 53rd Legislature.

It comes into full force when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs printed it into hand bills.

The signing of the DVA into law by the President, according to the release, comes amid growing violence against women and children and entrenched gender inequality practices.

"By and large, the law will promote gender equality, women and children protection among other things. The Act makes domestic violence, which includes physical or mental abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, and exploitation, a serious crime against the individual and society," the release said.

Before appending his signature, the President hailed stakeholders and foreign partners, as well as the members of the Legislature, for efforts put into developing the Domestic Violence Bill, which has now become law.

He said the days of domestic violence perpetrators are numbered, "because the DVA will be fully and appropriately enforced under my leadership."