Nigeria: IPOB Begins Exhibition of Biafra Genocide in London

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it has concluded arrangement for its London, United Kingdom, UK, Genocide Exhibition aimed at showcasing "the starvation and attacks visited on Biafrans during the Civil War."

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said its Directorate of States, DOS, leaders will be at the Genocide Exhibition just as Philip Effiong Jnr, the son of late General Philip Effiong and other IPOB leaders have arrived in London for the exhibition holding at Goldsmiths University, London.

IPOB said the Genocide Exhibition is a two-day event that will begin today.

According to IPOB, "recall that General Effiong, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, was the second in Command to Ojukwu in the Republic of Biafra.

"Today, his son who was one of the children exiled to Republic of Ireland during the genocidal war visited upon Biafra, seems to have stepped into his father's legacies. He is already in London for the Genocide Exhibition, to tell his stories."

The pro-Biafra group further stated that "the London Exhibition will showcase the starvation and unnecessary attacks on the people of Biafra by Nigerian government, supported by British government.

"It will draw attention of good people of the world, especially British people, who were not aware of what their government did to the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970."

VANGUARD