Nigeria: IPOB Begins Exhibition of Biafra Genocide in London

16 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it has concluded arrangement for its London, United Kingdom, UK, Genocide Exhibition aimed at showcasing "the starvation and attacks visited on Biafrans during the Civil War."

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said its Directorate of States, DOS, leaders will be at the Genocide Exhibition just as Philip Effiong Jnr, the son of late General Philip Effiong and other IPOB leaders have arrived in London for the exhibition holding at Goldsmiths University, London.

IPOB said the Genocide Exhibition is a two-day event that will begin today.

According to IPOB, "recall that General Effiong, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, was the second in Command to Ojukwu in the Republic of Biafra.

"Today, his son who was one of the children exiled to Republic of Ireland during the genocidal war visited upon Biafra, seems to have stepped into his father's legacies. He is already in London for the Genocide Exhibition, to tell his stories."

The pro-Biafra group further stated that "the London Exhibition will showcase the starvation and unnecessary attacks on the people of Biafra by Nigerian government, supported by British government.

"It will draw attention of good people of the world, especially British people, who were not aware of what their government did to the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970."

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.