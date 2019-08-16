Nigeria: Daura NAF Hospital Will Reduce Medical Tourism - Buhari

Katsina — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura, Katsina State would minimize the need for people to travel to other states and even abroad for medication.
The president defied light rain to commission the hospital which has equipment for radio-diagnosis, cancer screening, dialysis, laboratory diagnosis and research.
"This hospital will minimise the need for people in these areas to travel to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja or even overseas to receive medical treatment," he said.
"I urge you to maintain the highest standard and quality of services the military is known for in attending to patients and the host community," he said.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, said the project was conceived and implemented with the military and the community in mind to provide quality health services.
In his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the 60 bed capacity hospital had a total of nine medical consultants, as well as 61 general medical practitioners and dentists.
Queries IGP over raincoats
Earlier yesterday, President Buhari commissioned two road projects constructed by the Katsina State Government, defying rainfall.
This is just as the president verbally queried the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for failing to provide raincoats to policemen who were on duty during the commissioning.
At the commissioning of the 22km Fargo-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza road, that the president noticed that policemen on duty were not wearing raincoats, even as it was drizzling,
The president then asked the most senior police officer, an AIG, "Why did you leave your men in rain, without raincoats?" The AIG kept mum. The president said he would raise the issue with the IG.
Soldiers at the venue were seen in raincoats.
