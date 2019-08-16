Malawi Police Arrest Two Boatmen Over Missing American's Bag

Malawi Police at Ngabu in Chikwawa district have arrested two sailors on suspicion that they stole a bag belonging to an American missionary nurse, Kiki Cunningham.

Two arrested boatmen

Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Foster Benjamin confirmed the development.

He said the bag contained travelling documents and cash amounting to K200, 000 and US$200.

"The suspects; Michael Thomas, 65, and Mavuto Nthengu, 19 were arrested on Monday. They are said to have committed the offence on July 10, 2019 off Mazongoza Island," Benjamin said.

The PRO said the two, who ply their trade across Shire River, came across the bag which had been dropped by Cunningham.

The American missionary nurse and her local team were having lunch soon after being ferried across the river by the two suspects according to the Police.

"She is said to have left behind the laptop bag before discovering that it had gone missing a few hours later. She reported to Ngabu Police Post and the law enforcers probed the matter in which the two denied any knowledge," he added.

Benjamin stated that further investigations led to the arrest of the above mentioned two suspects on August 12, 2019.

The Police Spokesperson said during interrogation, Nthengu admitted to taking and burying the bag on instruction from Thomas.

However, Police, on Wednesday, dug out the alleged place and found nothing.

"The suspects are still being investigated on for any possible recoveries. They have since been charged with theft," he said

Thomas hails from Laija village while Nthengu is from Mazongoza Island both under Senior Chief Makhwira in the District.