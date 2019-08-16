Liberia: Dillon Takes Seat, Declares Assets Today

Montserrado County Senator-elect Abraham Darius Dillon.

Montserrado County Senator-elect Abraham Darius Dillon is expected to formally take seat as a senator and member of the 54th Legislature on Thursday, August 15, in the Senate Chamber. Dillion has, at the same time, vowed to declare and publish his assets shortly after his induction.

His installation will, accordingly, complete the representation of Montserrado County in the Upper House, to be the junior senator with senate's license plate #2; while Montserrado County Senator Saah Hardy Joseph of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) will be the senior senator with plate #1.

On Friday, August 2, 2019, authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared Abraham Darius Dillon winner of the July 29 Senatorial By-election in Montserrado County, and subsequently certificated him.

In final numbers representing results from all 1,790 polling places (100 percent) in the Montserrado County Senatorial elections, Dillon secured a total of 102,549 votes (55.74%).

He replaces the late Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif, 52, who died on February 9, 2019, following a period of illness.

Senator-elect Dillon's tenure will run from August 2 to October 30, 2020, at which time he will seek reelection in the 2020 Senatorial Midterm Elections.

In his recent remark, Dillon said he will encourage his colleagues (Senators), who are yet to either declare or publish their assets, to do so in the spirit of good governance and public trust.

He made the statement on Tuesday, August 13, in the rotunda of the Capitol Building of the Legislature, during the official welcome and commencement call to duty of Grand Bassa Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, who returned to work after a month-long mourning of the death of her husband, the late Rep. Adolph Lawrence.

Rep. Lawrence died on March 25, 2019, in a tragic motor accident along the Robertsfield highway, while returning from celebrating his 50th birthday with Senator Lawrence in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Dillon said he would also disclose to his constituents his salary, allowance and other benefits and appealed to his colleagues to reduce their salaries, allowances and other benefits.

He vowed to join critical minds like Senators Karnga-Lawrence, Daniel Naatehn, Stephen Zargo, Oscar Cooper, Conmany Wesseh and Sando Johnson to promote the culture of transparency, accountability and independence.

Oath of Induction

Today's induction ceremony is in consonance of the Rules and Procedures of senator(s) to take an "Oath of Office" as an 'Honorable Member' of the 54th Legislature.

The ceremony normally follows a communication to the Senate Secretary from the NEC, under the signature of Chairman, on the election and certification of the winner, during which the winner will also present copy of the issued certificate to the Secretary of the Senate as a winner from the NEC.

Senator-elect Dillon is a staunch member of the Liberty Party (LP); a member of the four collaborating political parties; LP, Unity Party (UP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP).

Before his election, he served as Chief of Office Staff of former Speaker Edwin M. Snowe (January 2006 - April 2007) and later as Chief of Office Staff to the Senator of Bong County, then Jewel Howard Taylor, now Vice President.