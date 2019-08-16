Sudan: Al-Haj - All Arrangements for Signing Document Completed

Khartoum — The Leader at the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) Satie Al-Haj has affirmed that all arrangements for celebrating the signing of the constitutional and political document on August 17th at the Friendship Hall have been completed. Al-Haj said, in a statement to SUNA, that a joint committee was formed between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change. The committee supervised all the arrangements, including the invitation of neighboring countries to participate in the occasion. The FFC Leader pointed out that the signing represents a new beginning for a gigantic project that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people besides realization of the democratic transformation, achievement of sustainable peace and formation of the state of citizenship and rights as well as the participation of all the Sudanese people in building the state of law with new foundations that respect and preserve the rights and duties, explaining that the Sudanese people succeeded in overthrowing a dictatorship to take control of their own issues. Al-Haj stressed that what was done in Cairo between the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Revolutionary Front was an arrangement for the issue of peace in war zones, pointing out that one of the priorities of the coming transitional government during the next six months is to bring peace and repatriate the displaced people and refugees to their areas. Satie revealed that there would be a dialogue after the formation of the new government with the Revolutionary Front and the armed movements.