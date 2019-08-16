Sudan: Al-Haj - All Arrangements for Signing Document Completed

15 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Leader at the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) Satie Al-Haj has affirmed that all arrangements for celebrating the signing of the constitutional and political document on August 17th at the Friendship Hall have been completed. Al-Haj said, in a statement to SUNA, that a joint committee was formed between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change. The committee supervised all the arrangements, including the invitation of neighboring countries to participate in the occasion. The FFC Leader pointed out that the signing represents a new beginning for a gigantic project that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people besides realization of the democratic transformation, achievement of sustainable peace and formation of the state of citizenship and rights as well as the participation of all the Sudanese people in building the state of law with new foundations that respect and preserve the rights and duties, explaining that the Sudanese people succeeded in overthrowing a dictatorship to take control of their own issues. Al-Haj stressed that what was done in Cairo between the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Revolutionary Front was an arrangement for the issue of peace in war zones, pointing out that one of the priorities of the coming transitional government during the next six months is to bring peace and repatriate the displaced people and refugees to their areas. Satie revealed that there would be a dialogue after the formation of the new government with the Revolutionary Front and the armed movements.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.