Sudan: Beja Congress Welcomes Signing of Transitional Period Documents

15 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The spokesperson of the Beja Congress, Jaafar Mohamed Adam, said that the signing of the Constitutional and Political Documents is an important step and in the right direction, but shall be followed by other necessary steps.

He said in a statement to SUNA that despite its welcoming to the political declaration and the constitutional document, the Beja Congress considers it as a bilateral agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change, but not a comprehensive one.

He indicated that another disadvantage of the constitutional declaration was its approval of an appointed parliament rather than an elected one.

Adam expressed his view that the constitutional declaration has supported the exclusion policy and empowerment by imposing domination of the Forces of Freedom and Change on most parts of the power at all levels and excluded the active political forces, adding that the constitutional declaration did not refer to the agreements signed with the government with armed movements.

