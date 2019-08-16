Sudan: Chol Mowen Congratulates People On Signing of Transitional Period's Documents

Khartoum — Chairman of the Supreme Council for Coordination of Abyei Dinka Affairs, Chol Mowen, said that the final signing of the transitional period's documents, next Saturday at the Friendship Hall, will mark Sudan's advent of a new era of freedom, peace and justice.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the documents' signing affirms the fulfillment of the participants to the commitment to be biased to the Sudanese people and its genuine revolution for the sake of a better life.

He congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion, men, women and youth and all the political forces that are keen for the interest of the country and that have relinquished the narrow political interests and joined the efforts for the future of Sudan.

Mowen has called on the citizens, youths, women and the civil society organizations of Abyei area to take part in the coming celebrations.