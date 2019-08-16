Sudan: Chol Mowen Congratulates People On Signing of Transitional Period's Documents

15 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Supreme Council for Coordination of Abyei Dinka Affairs, Chol Mowen, said that the final signing of the transitional period's documents, next Saturday at the Friendship Hall, will mark Sudan's advent of a new era of freedom, peace and justice.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the documents' signing affirms the fulfillment of the participants to the commitment to be biased to the Sudanese people and its genuine revolution for the sake of a better life.

He congratulated the Sudanese people on the occasion, men, women and youth and all the political forces that are keen for the interest of the country and that have relinquished the narrow political interests and joined the efforts for the future of Sudan.

Mowen has called on the citizens, youths, women and the civil society organizations of Abyei area to take part in the coming celebrations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.