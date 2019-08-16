Sudan: Wagdi - Arrangements Are in Full Swing to Celebrate Signing of Documents

Khartoum — The leading figure of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Wagdi Salih, said that the arrangements for celebrating the signing of the transitional period's documents are progressing well.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the signing of documents will be at 01:00 p.m. at the Friendship Hall, in presence of the representatives of the African Union, the European Union and the Troika, besides leaders of neighboring countries and guarantors.

He said that other celebrations will move at 04:00 p.m. in the same Saturday at the Freedom Park with participation of the components of the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Sudanese people.

Wagdi pointed out that the formation of the Sovereignty Council will be announced on August 18, adding that the Sovereignty Council members will take oath before the Chief Justice on August 19.

He indicated that the Prime Minister will be appointed by the Sovereignty Council on August 20, explaining that the Prime Minister will be sworn in on August 21 before the Sovereignty Council and the Chief Justice.

He said that formation of the transitional government will be on August 28, explaining that the ministers will be sworn in August 29 before the Sovereignty Council, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice.

Wagdi stated that the first joint meeting between the Sovereignty Council and the Council will be held on September 1st.

He added that the new government will embark in the peace process which is considered a top priority issue according to the constitutional document, besides other issues.