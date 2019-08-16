Nigeria: Igbo Presidency Project in Exchange for Ruga Settlements Huge Joke - Ohanaeze

'Igbo Presidency project in exchange for Ruga settlements is not only a huge joke but total fallacy' Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has said

(1) Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth Council Worldwide wanted to ignore the recent vituperative tendencies of a lose canoon who is blinded by his ambition to become president by championing the abolishment of Zoning formula and gentleman's agreement that had existed between North and South since 1999, but because of posterity's sake, We wish to remind Kaduna state Governor,Mallam Nashir El Rufai, that Christians Prayers from Southern Kaduna will never allow him succeed in his presidential project.

(2)El Rufai was a major beneficiary of zoning arrangement in 2015 Guber elections in Kaduna, now wants to thwart the glaring opportunities for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023, we are aware that El Rufai wants to be the running mate to a Christian Pastor and Professor of law, who is studying the body language of the President to know how to navigate the storm at the appropriate time.

(3) We wish to debunk any insinuation and fears,in some quarters that the North will use suspended Ruga settlements as a bait to negotiate with Southern Nigeria especially Igbos on 2023 Igbo Presidency project in exchange for Ruga settlements as not only a huge joke but total fallacy, from assurances from credible and prominent Northern groups, what is expected of Igbos is to bring on the best Presidential material either a Sitting Governor or a former Governor from the South East that will rejig Nigeria's potentials back on track as truly as Giant of Africa not standing on mosquitoes legs.

Vanguard