Ghana: MB Global Fashionweek 2019 Breaks Boundaries

15 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The annual MB Global FashionWeek 2019 produced by Global Ovations came off from last weekend at the plush Swiss Spirit Alisa hotel in Accra.

The event saw some outstanding showcasing of the latest fashion trends in the spring summer season.

The show featured over 44 designers from 22 countries as the Fashion Week started on Friday with a VIP party opening where business men and women networked, followed by a fashion seminar on Saturday featuring top speakers such as Clavon Leonard from USA, Empress Jamila from Ghana, Neveen Dominic from Canada, John Appiah from Ghana, Twins Don't Beg amongst others under the theme "Creating a Fashion Focus in Africa.

The Mega runway shows took off with pieces from designers while" My Vlisco Dream Show" featured 10 emerging and established designers who redifined the authentic prints from Vlisco.

There was also a fashion presentation from Clavon Leonard and an avant-garde show from Canada's finest makeup brand Neveen Dominic Cosmetic to climax the event.

The MB Global FashionWeek 2019 is so far the Biggest FashionWeek in Ghana flying over 22 designers and international models and buyers with a full house patronage.

According to the Executive Producer and CEO for Global Ovations Limited , Mr Gideon Raji "our ultimate goal for MB Global FashionWeek is to connect designers with buyers and the press and we are Glad the vision is working."

He added, "we are keen in pushing Ghana fashion and African fashion at large beyond borders that's why The MB Global FashionWeek is the only show in Ghana with international buyers flying in to watch and buy from local designers."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Your Meat Could Be Killing You, Nigerians Warned
Your Meat Could Be Killing You, Nigerians Warned
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.