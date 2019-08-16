Ghana: Access Bank Launches Loyalty Promo

pAs part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary celebrations, Access Bank Ghana has launched a customer loyalty promotion with the objective of rewarding customers whilst inculcating a healthy saving habit in them.

The promo dubbed: 'Save More, Win More' also seeks to reaffirm the bank's brand promise of delivering "more than banking" whilst rewarding its customers, both existing and new across its branches nationwide.

The promo, held under the theme: '10 years of more', is expected to run from August 13 to the end of December this year.

It would require existing customers to deposit a minimum of GH¢100.00 or more into their current or savings account every month, whilst new customers would simply need to open an account and follow similar steps.

Mr Olumide Olatunji, the Managing Director (MD) of the bank, said the lack of goal setting and procrastination among Ghanaians were challenges that hindered their saving habits.

The MD who was speaking on the rationale for launching the promo said it was therefore a way of showing appreciation to customers for their loyalty over the past decade of the bank's operations in the country.

"Over the past years, we have continuously developed lifestyle-based products and services that provide options for all Ghanaians to save and invest no matter how small their income may be, because we believe that everyone has a dream that must be fulfilled, a dream to 'own' the future they want to see. And this they can achieve if the right support systems and incentives are in place."

He said the promotion would further deepen the bank's financial inclusion drive by bringing the unbanked and undeserved segments of the market into mainstream banking.

Mr Olatunji said the several digital product innovations such as Access Mobile App, the mobile banking service among others introduced by the bank has saved the time of many customers while doing simple transactions.

He urged customers to take advantage of these channels, especially within the promotion period in order to save more.

The MD also assured customers of better banking services as plans are underway to churn out new and exciting products.

Prizes to be won include cash, Smart TVs, free school fees payments, fuel coupons, DSTV with three months subscription, airtime, branded T-shirts, among others.