Ghana: Police Secure DNA Samples ... From 4 Relatives of Kidnapped Girls

PCrack police forensic experts yesterday took DNA samples from families of the four missing girls in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The expert drawn from the forensic laboratory, are expected to bring the samples to Accra, for analysis to ascertain whether the remains found recently in Takoradi, matched that of the missing girls.

This follows an agreement between the police and the families of the kidnapped girls, 18- year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, 18-year-old Ruth Love Qyayson, and 19-year old Ruth Abakah.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, but did not give the type of samples the experts took from the victim's family for the analysis.

He said the processes of the DNA analysis begin immediately.

ACP Eklu urged the public to remain calm as the police investigate the case to establish the identities of the missing persons.

He urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage whilst investigations into the case continued.

The police assured the public that they would cover all other angles of investigations, while experts conclude the DNA test within four weeks.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh on Tuesday, led a team of senior police personnel to visit the family

members of the four victims and reportedly gave the assurance that family members can witness the forensic examination if they so wished.

The Ghanaian Times in its August 13 issue reported that a team of DNA experts were expected in Takoradi in the Western Region on Wednesday to obtain samples from the relatives of the three kidnapped girls for analysis.

Already a team of experts from Accra had provided psychological support to family members of the three kidnapped girls to prepare them to co-operate with the police in the DNA test.

The police retrieved human remains from a septic tank close to the house of the prime suspect, Samuel Udeotuk Wills, 28, at Kansaworodo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis early this month.

Wills was first arrested by the police in connection with the case but escaped from police custody after remanded in court for offence of kidnapping but escaped from lawful custody.

He was rearrested and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody.

Wills, is currently standing trial for his alleged involvement in the case of the missing girls.

Meanwhile one more suspect, Chika John Nnodim who was arrested in Nigeria on August 5, brings the number to three.

The second suspect, John Oji who is currently in the custody of the police was also arrested by the police in neighbouring country Togo.