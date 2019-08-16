Ghana: Focus On Excellence Not Rewards ... Black Bombers Told

The Central regional Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) chairman, Mr Twintoh Walker, has advised the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers to aim to excel at the Africa Games commencing this week in Morocco.

The Black Bombers are representing Ghana in boxing with eight male boxers and two females.

Mr Walker urged the boxers to be focused on winning medals for the nation instead of thinking about rewards for the nation.

He gave the advice when he visited the team's camp at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, ahead of departure to Morocco for the games.

According to Mr Walker, athletes, for many a time, have changed focus the moment they are confirmed for such events and begin to think about the financial gains.

But Mr Walker, who doubles as chairman of the GBA's Regional Outreach Committee (ROC), said it was important for the selected boxers to consider themselves in privileged positions, adding that, the only way they can reciprocate the gesture is by winning medals for the nation.

"I am convinced about your hard work and commitment towards this game. Winning medals is not far from you; if you remain focused you can get all the way to the medal stage."

Mr Walker commended the mood in camp, saying, "Everything about you in camp is satisfying. I am happy with the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among you and your coaches. It suggests you are all doing what is expected of you.

"This is exactly what I wanted to see. I can confidently say you are ready to do a good job for mother Ghana.

"The Black Bombers have done this before and you are capable of repeating that feat. You only have to take instructions from your coaches. They are the ones to guide you about this, so when you remain disciplined, you will surely excel," Mr Walker advised.

Boxers representing Ghana are Sulemana Tetteh (49kg), Samuel Yaw Addo (57kg), Abdul Wahid Omar (63kg), Jessie Lartey (69kg), Abubakar Quartey (75kg), Shakul Samed (81kg), David Bawa (91kg) and Anani Kutsokey (91+kg).

The females are Abigail Quartey (57kg) and Omella Sathoud (75kg) with the three member coaching staff.