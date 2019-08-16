Ghana: SWAG Outlines Election Roadmap

15 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Elections Committee of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has opened nominations for the election of new national officers for the next four years, following the expiration of the tenure of the current executive.

Approved candidates can vie for positions including presidency, vice presidency, general secretary, deputy general secretary, treasurer and two executive members.

A statement signed by the chairman of a five-member elections committee, Mr. Mathias Tibu announced that nominations was opened yesterday and expected to close on August 20 at 5:00pm.

It said only members who have paid dues up to March 2019 will be eligible to contest for executive positions and vote as well.

The Committee stated that the picking and filing of nominations forms will start today and end on August 20.

"Nomination forms are available at the SWAG secretariat located at the Accra Sports Stadium, SWAG Regional offices as well as online."

The release noted that vetting of candidates has been fixed for August 26 with the publication of qualified candidates fixed for August 28 while campaign period will be from August 28 to September 6, a day before the election.

Filing fees for aspirants for the positions of president, vice president, and general secretary have been pegged at GH ¢200.00 with those for the deputy general secretary, treasurer, and executive member positions going for GH ¢150.00.

The elections committee has Madam Gloria N.A Commodore, Seidu Adamu, Kwabena Osei Tutu and Mavis Amanor as members.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
Your Meat Could Be Killing You, Nigerians Warned
Your Meat Could Be Killing You, Nigerians Warned
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.