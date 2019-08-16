Ghana: SWAG Outlines Election Roadmap

The Elections Committee of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has opened nominations for the election of new national officers for the next four years, following the expiration of the tenure of the current executive.
Approved candidates can vie for positions including presidency, vice presidency, general secretary, deputy general secretary, treasurer and two executive members.
A statement signed by the chairman of a five-member elections committee, Mr. Mathias Tibu announced that nominations was opened yesterday and expected to close on August 20 at 5:00pm.
It said only members who have paid dues up to March 2019 will be eligible to contest for executive positions and vote as well.
The Committee stated that the picking and filing of nominations forms will start today and end on August 20.
"Nomination forms are available at the SWAG secretariat located at the Accra Sports Stadium, SWAG Regional offices as well as online."
The release noted that vetting of candidates has been fixed for August 26 with the publication of qualified candidates fixed for August 28 while campaign period will be from August 28 to September 6, a day before the election.
Filing fees for aspirants for the positions of president, vice president, and general secretary have been pegged at GH ¢200.00 with those for the deputy general secretary, treasurer, and executive member positions going for GH ¢150.00.
The elections committee has Madam Gloria N.A Commodore, Seidu Adamu, Kwabena Osei Tutu and Mavis Amanor as members.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
