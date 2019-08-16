Africa: GAA Names Team for AG

15 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has named 16 athletes to represent the nation at the 2019 African Games (AG) in Morocco.

The 16-member team led by Bawah Fusseini - General Secretary of the GAA, would have nine female athletes and seven males.

The team will be accompanied by two coaches.

Below is the list of athletes;

Women Hor Halutie (100m/4x100m); Flings Owusu Agyapong (100m/4x100m); Gemima Acheampong (4x100m); Persis Williams Mensah (4x100m); Regina Yeboah (Heptathlon); Grace Obuor (400m); Deborah Acquah (Long Jump/4x100m); Rose Yeboah (High Jump) and Abigail Kwarteng (High Jump).

The Men's team is made up of Sean Sarfo-Antwi (100m/4 x100); Ben Azamari (4x100m/200m); Edwin Gadayi (4x100m/200m); Joseph Paul Amoah (100m/200m/4x100m) Martin Owusu Antwi (200m/4x100m); Jeff Hammond (Long Jump) Abubakar Mohammed (Long Jump).

Christian Nsiah and Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) will act as coaches.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

